Elon Musk is not only the richest man in the world; he’s also (probably) the most eccentric billionaire. His colorful, unpredictable life has made him regular tabloid fodder, with wild stories about his business dealings and his personal life (and even his dad’s). Speaking of, not only do journalists keep discovering his secret children, but now they’re unearthing news of how his sex life has damaged his relationship with another billionaire.

As per The Wall Street Journal, last fall Musk had an affair with Nichole Shanahan, the then-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, albeit while they were separated but still living together. Brin filed for divorce in January. The tryst seems to have damaged the longtime friendship between him and the man who cuckolded him. Things got so bad that Musk attempted a semi-public apology, albeit in a predictably chaotic way:

At a party earlier this year, Mr. Musk dropped to one knee in front of Mr. Brin and apologized profusely for the transgression, begging for forgiveness, according to people with knowledge of the incident. Mr. Brin acknowledged the apology, but still isn’t speaking regularly to Mr. Musk, those people said.

Musk and Brin go way back. In 2008, when Tesla was struggling through the financial crisis, Brin provided him with half a million dollars. Years later, Musk gifted Brin with one of his company’s first all-electric sport-utility vehicles. Jump some 14 years later, and sources have told WSJ that Brin has even ordered his financial advisers to sell off his personal investments in Musk companies. Time — and affairs with friend’s spouses — destroy everything.

(Via WSJ)