On Friday, Elon Musk made clear what pretty much everyone had figured out by now: He’s doing everything he can to not buy Twitter. The news arrived on the heels of him seemingly confirming that he impregnated a Neuralink exec with twins as well as several weeks of Musk suddenly growing concerned about Twitter’s bot problem. However, backing out of the deal won’t be easy. The social media platform has already threatened to sue Musk to complete the merger agreement, which would involve him purchasing Twitter well above what its shares are now worth. (Like Tesla, shares in the social media company have plummeted since Musk pulled the trigger on the acquisition.)

“The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement,” Twitter co-CEO Bret Taylor tweeted hours after Musk’s announcing he was pulling out. “We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”

In true Musk fashion, he’s reacted to Twitter threatening to sue him with, of course, memes. And not just any memes, memes that make Musk look like all of this is part of some genius plan. In the first meme, he posted four images of him laughing with the corresponding captions, “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court.”

In the second meme, Musk posted an image of Chuck Norris playing chess and wrote “Chuckmate” in a follow-up tweet.

While Musk’s horde of online fans are buying his narrative, there’s one person who’s not buying it: Donald Trump. In a sign that their bromance may be over, Trump referred to Musk as a “bullsh*t artist.” It takes one to know one.

