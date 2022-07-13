Donald Trump has a lot to worry about right now, from the ongoing Jan. 6 hearings to the testimony he has to deliver under oath to the New York State attorney general’s office. Maybe that’s why he’s blowing off some steam by getting into it with Elon Musk. The latter is likely about to go to court over backing out of his deal with Twitter, and Trump has been needling him relentlessly over it.

Trump stepped up the beef even more on Tuesday, a day after Musk said he should “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset” — an odd mixing of cowboy and sailor angles. Trump took to his rinky dink Twitter clone with a thread, repeating some of what he said about him at a rally on Saturday but also expanding upon his taunts.

Trump weighs in on the Twitter v Elon drama pic.twitter.com/b4lJUC2JgC — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) July 12, 2022

“When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects,” Trump wrote, “whether it’s electric cars that don’t drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he’d be worthless, and telling me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, “drop to your knees and beg,” and he would have done it…”

He then dragged him for buying what he sees as an inferior social media service (that he definitely misses like crazy). “Now Elon should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that’s perhaps worthless,” he wrote, adding, “Also, lots of competition for electric cars!”

He had one addendum: “P.S., Why was Elon allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting? That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!”

Musk wound up briefly responding to Trump’s taunts on the very service that permanently banned Trump.

Lmaooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Anyway, it’s been another exhausting bit of fighting from two of the worst ever hosts of SNL.