Elon Musk and Donald Trump‘s relationship has quickly gone from bromance to beef. For a brief while, the two seemed thick as thieves as Musk made bold claims of reinstating Trump’s Twitter account once the Tesla CEO finished his acquisition of the social media platform. However, that deal started going south, and Musk put the nail in the coffin last week by announcing he would not be going through with the purchase. That prompted Trump to call Musk a “bullsh*t artist” at a recent rally, and now, we’ve officially got herself a feud.

On Monday night, Musk started taking jabs at the former president by refuting claims that he voted for him. “Not true,” Musk tweeted.

Not true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Musk took things further by reacting to Trump’s “bullsh*t artist” remarks with a suggestion that he should stop running for president. “I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote. “Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency.”

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset. Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

When a user asked if Musk really had a problem with Trump’s policies, Musk doubled down on his remarks that Trump should go away by saying he’s too old to run for president. “Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!?” Musk tweeted. “Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69.”

As of this writing, Trump hasn’t fired back on his Truth Social account, but it’s only a matter of time.

(Via Elon Musk on Twitter)