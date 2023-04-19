With his many kids, Elon Musk is single handedly trying to restore the world’s population (Nick Cannon is helping, too). It’s one of his biggest concerns, for some reason, and Tucker Carlson asked him about [shudder] “the urge to have sex” during the second part of their cursed interview on Tuesday night.

“I mean, the urge to have sex and to procreate is, after breathing and eating, the most basic urge. How has it been subverted?” the Fox News host wondered. Musk replied, “Well, it’s just, in the past we could rely upon, you know, simple limbic system rewards in order to procreate. But once you have birth control and abortions and whatnot, now you can still satisfy limbic instinct, but not procreate.” In other words, Musk believes birth control and abortions “and whatnot” could cause civilization to collapse, a dubious claim.

The Twitter CEO continued:

“So we haven’t yet evolved to deal with that because this is all fairly recent, the last 50 years or so for birth control. I’m sort of worried that hey, civilization, if we don’t make enough people to at least sustain our numbers, perhaps increase a little bit, then civilization’s going to crumble. The old question of like, will civilization end with a bang or a whimper? Well, it’s currently trying to end with a whimper in adult diapers, which is depressing as hell.”

Carlson agreed with Musk. “War is less depressing,” he said. Musk added, “Yeah, I’d rather go out with a bang.” He is so proud of himself for that one. Anyway, if you want to watch Two Cool Dudes talk about sex in a dimly-lit room, here you go.

just two dudes sitting around, talking about getting down pic.twitter.com/59XIY6YjhE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2023

(Via Mediaite)