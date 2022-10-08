Elon Musk may be the richest person in the world, but money doesn’t always lead to love. The Tesla and Space X honcho is regularly dragged on the very social media service he may or may not be buying. But few dislike him as much as his one teenage daughter, the one who took her disapproval of him so far that she effectively disowned him. Was it something he said or did? Musk doesn’t think so, instead blaming a very 1950s target.

Musk went on The Financial Times’ podcast Lunch with the FT (as caught by Insider), where he again discussed his strange politics and how he went from a lifelong Democrat to voting for a QAnon-loving Republican. He claimed that leftwing politics, not misinformation-spreading MAGA heads, are ruining society. That includes schools, where, he says, impressionable students are being taught “full-on communism,” as well as “a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil.”

Back in June, Musk’s estranged daughter, who is trans and whose name has been kept away from the public, filed to have her gender formally switched to female. While she was at it, she changed her surname as well, stating, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Musk has nine children total — although that number has suddenly gone up before — and he claims he has a “very good relationships with all the others.” About his relationship with the daughter that threw him to the curb, he had a very paternal response: “Can’t win them all.”

For the guy who can’t quite figure out how to make driverless cars work, it appears eight out of nine ain’t bad.

(Via Insider)