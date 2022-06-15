Following through on his threat to never vote for another Democrat again, Elon Musk is proudly boasting that he voted for a Republican during a special election in Texas on Tuesday. The embattled Tesla CEO made it known that he pulled the lever for Mayra Flores, who flipped a Democratic seat by running against abortion rights and employing QAnon hashtags in her social media posts.

“I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” Musk tweeted at The Texan News. “Massive red wave in 2022.”

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican. Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

However, Musk didn’t stop there. After being asked by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley if he’ll vote for a Republican for president, Musk initially said “tbd” before admitting that he’s leaning towards Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

As Mediaite notes, Flores wasted no time thanking Musk for voting for her as Republicans no doubt wouldn’t mind leveraging his massive social media presence going into the midterms. Not to mention, he still could end up owning Twitter.

“I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that’s happened over the last 24 hours,” Flores tweeted Wednesday. “Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can’t wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for.”

I woke up this morning still feeling surreal from everything that's happened over the last 24 hours. Earning Elon Musk’s vote was just the icing on the cake and I can't wait to work with his team! The American Dream is worth fighting for 🇺🇸 @elonmusk#SaveAmerica #TX34 — Mayra Flores For Congress 🇺🇸🦅 (@MayraFlores2022) June 15, 2022

Musk’s heel turn to voting Republican has earned him the nickname “The New Mike Lindell” thanks to his increasingly conspiratorial rants. Namely, that the recent allegation that he sexually harassed a SpaceX flight attendant is a “political attack” by the Democrats who Musk claims is now the party of “division and hate.”

(Via Mediaite)