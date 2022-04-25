In today’s only Elon Musk news, the space billionaire will have a New York Times Presents special airing next month on Hulu and FX, though he probably won’t be too happy with the topic.

Elon Musk’s Crash Course will investigate the Tesla technology that insists self-driving cars are the way of the future, despite the questionable results and Musk’s “outlandish” claims. The official description, as per the press release:

Drawing on first-hand accounts, the film traces how Autopilot has been a factor in several deaths and dozens of other accidents that Tesla has not publicly acknowledged. It details pressure Elon Musk put on government officials to quash investigations and features inside stories from several former Tesla employees, who speak out against Musk for promoting a self-driving program that they believe was perilous. Elon Musk made his name, and fortune, taking bold risks and betting on the impossible, but the story of his pursuit of self-driving has put Musk on a crash course with both the business realities and technology’s limits. Yet, even after years of unfulfilled promises, Elon Musk continues to double down on his Full Self Driving service, once again, with questionable results.

The special will air Friday, May 20th at 10 pm ET simultaneously on both FX and Hulu, unless Musk tries to buy them out too, which isn’t that far-fetched. Past New York Times Presents documentary topics include Britney Spears’ conservatorship, Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl performance, and the rise of electronic cigarettes.