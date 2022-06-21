Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, as well as the most tabloid-heavy billionaire. Just in the last week, the Tesla and SpaceX honcho has taken part in a chaotic town hall meeting with Twitter staff, got sued over his Dogecoin cheerleaderism, and demonstrated his free speech absolutism by firing employees who criticized him. Now he’s having some personal problems.

As per The Daily Beast, one of Musk’s eight children has effectively disowned him. An 18-year-old trans woman — whose name has been withheld for her privacy — has filed to have her gender officially listed as female. She also wants a name change, saying, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Musk himself has noted that his daughter “does not want to be a public figure.” After the news broke, her mother, Musk’s first wife Justine, tweeted out in support of her daughter.

"I had a weird childhood," my 18 year old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am." I said, "I'm very proud of you." "I'm proud of myself!" — Justine Musk (@justinemusk) June 20, 2022

Musk has a history of making comments critical of the trans community. In 2020, he got in trouble with then-partner Grimes after he tweeted, simply, “Pronouns sucks.” Even after being told to “turn off ur phone,” Musk later commented that he “absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” Last week he threw his support behind Florida governor Ron DeSantis, he of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

(Via The Daily Beast)