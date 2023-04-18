Back when Donald Trump was an active Twitter user, he only had 280 characters to share his nonsensical ramblings. Now he has unlimited space to call Elon Musk a liar.

“I don’t believe Elon Musk voted for Biden, not for a minute!” the former president ranted on Truth Social. “He told me that he voted for me, but who knows about that, and who cares? Elon is just trying to make friends with the absolutely horrible Biden Administration because of all the government subsidies he gets, and all the permits he needs. His space company, car company, battery company, tunnel company, and even Twitter, which was illegally controlled by the FBI, need government HELP & SUBSIDIES.” Trump added, with heavy sarcasm, that Musk is “MENDING FENCES.”

Trump is referring to Musk’s interview with Tucker Carlson (cursed sentence) on Monday night, where the Twitter destroyer revealed that he voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. “I’m not saying I’m a huge fan of Biden, since that would be inaccurate,” he said. “I would prefer, frankly, that we put just a normal person as president. A normal person with common sense. Whose values are in the middle of the country.”

And maybe they can be super funny, and look really good in a cowboy hat, and of course they need thick skin. A real man of the people, always looking out for the working class. That’s the kind of president Elon can get behind.

(Via Mediaite)