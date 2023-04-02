Usher Dreamville Music Festival 2023
Getty Image
Music

Usher Brought Out Beyoncé For ‘Dreamville Fest,’ Or So His Cruel April Fool’s Joke Led On

Usher may be the uncrowned king of Vegas, thanks to the success of his Usher: My Way Las Vegas residency, but on April 1, he almost became the most hated man in America — or at least Raleigh, North Carolina. During his set at Dreamville Festival, the “Glu” singer decided to have a little fun with the crowd.

Instead of provocatively feeding fans strawberries, the musician wanted to step into the role of prankster before April Fool’s Day came to a close. Before the audio engineer could cue up the next track in his set list, Usher instructed them to pump the breaks. The recording artist then took a moment to address the eager crowd.

“I said I would have a special surprise for you tonight, ladies and gentlemen,” said the singer, continuing, “You guys want to know what that surprise is?”

As the crowd’s anticipation grew, he declared, “Ladies and gentlemen, without further ado, put your hands together for the one, the only — Beyoncé.” The concertgoers erupted with cheer as the lights dimmed. But after a few seconds, when the “Break My Soul” singer didn’t take the stage, fans grew uneasy. Usher then confessed that it was all a prank, “April fools.”

While the pair have collaborated in the past on music, in music videos, and onstage, Dreamville Festival 2023 was not going to be the place for their reunion.

Fans took to social media to share their reaction to the prank, with some even claiming to have been in attendance.

Look’s like if you want to see The Bey Hive queen, you’re going to have to grab tickets to the Renaissance World Tour.

