Elon Musk Officially Wants Out Of His Gigantic Twitter Deal, And People Have Jokes

What a fun few months it’s been since Elon Musk threatened to buy Twitter! But all good things must come to an end, and this one, well, isn’t quite over. As per CNN, the Tesla and SpaceX honcho is officially doing what he’s been threatening to, which is worm his way out of the $44 billion deal to acquire the social media giant. This will probably lead to a court battle, but for now, people have jokes.

The rollercoaster ride began in January, when Musk quietly built up his Twitter shares. By March he was using his own account to launch polls to see if people thought the service should change. In early April he became its biggest shareholder, joined its board, left the board, then openly wondered if he should just buy it. Later that month he lined up the funds for the sale, and revealed some of his intentions, such as maybe reinstating the account for disgraced former president Donald J. Trump.

Alas, it was not to be. By mid-May, the sale was put on hold as Musk seemed to have buyer’s remorse even before he officially became a buyer. He was also called out for breaking the NDA in a tweet.

Now he wants out. A lawyer representing Musk claimed Twitter is “in material breach of multiple provisions” from the original deal. He himself has claimed, without evidence, that the service is overrun with bots and spam accounts. He also appears to want to avoid the $1 billion break-up fee as part of the original deal. Throughout the ordeal, Musk has tried to tweet through it.

Twitter, meanwhile, is planning to take him to court to force him to comply with the original offer.

Appropriately, news of Musk’s latest Twitter move was roasted on, of course, Twitter.

Some made jokes about his multiple secret children.

Others used the occasion to demand Musk and other billionaires be appropriately taxed.

There were plenty of other yuks as well.

