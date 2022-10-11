Brad Pitt is currently in the headlines for two reasons: his previous relationship with Angelina Jolie, who claims that the actor verbally and physically assaulted her and their kids, and his alleged current relationship with Emily Ratajkowski. The model and author has been spotted with Pitt, and they’ve “had a few dates” together, a source told People.

With the rumors of her potential romance with Pitt swirling, Ratajkowski took to TikTok to discuss the #MeToo movement. “#MeToo hasn’t changed things in the world,” she said. “Cancel culture hasn’t changed things. All we have now are men who are afraid of consequences.” She added, “As a parent, I can tell you when you want to teach your child something like not to hit other kids, you don’t want them to not hit other kids because they’re scared of a time out.” The irony of Ratajkowski potentially dating a guy who’s been accused of hitting his then-wife and children was not lost on her followers.

BuzzFeed News reports that “while many of Emily’s followers agreed with what she was saying, the vast majority couldn’t help but question her stance as they pointed out that she has been romantically linked to Brad Pitt in recent months.”

One user responded to Ratajkowski’s TikTok video with, “I agree with you but it feels weird listening to you talk about this when you’ve been seen recently with brad pitt,” while another commented, “Girl you’re literally dating brad pitt.” There are plenty more: “Aren’t you dating Brad Pitt? I’m confused.” “omg just like brad pitt.” “tell brad not us.”

It is perhaps unsurprising that Emily’s latest TikTok has rubbed viewers up the wrong way, with one user acknowledging that while neither Brad or Emily have confirmed the growing reports, Emily should clarify if there is no truth to them.

(Via BuzzFeed News)