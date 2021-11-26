Emily Ratajkowski has dealt with body shamers throughout her career. Back in 2019, she replied to trolls making shady comments about a photo with her friend Caitlin King on Instagram, writing, “I love my friend’s body and both her and I think she looks great here! And I’m proud she’s rocking my suits. All these haters are crazy. Just because you’re used to seeing one body type on the internet doesn’t mean that that’s the only kind that should be considered beautiful.” Recently, she almost didn’t post photos of herself wearing an abs-baring outfit because she was concerned about a potential “controversy.”

Ratajkowski shared photos of her look at the CFDA Fashion Awards earlier this month on Instagram on Wednesday, but as the supermodel and author wrote on Instagram Stories, “Almost didn’t post this cause I knew the controversy it would stir up but hey it’s my damn body and I’m not going to lean into the shaming! God bless!”

A similar caption appeared in this Instagram post, but it’s since been deleted.

Ratajkowski, who accused Robin Thicke of groping her on the “Blurred Lines” set, recently published her first memoir, My Body. “I do think that my experience as a public persona has so much been about image and that’s been my doing as well – that’s what I put out into the world,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “So I’ve had a hard time finding a way to communicate the nuance behind that image.”

(Via People)