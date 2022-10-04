Angelina Jolie has revealed new allegations against Brad Pitt as the two battle in court over their French estate. Pitt filed suit against Jolie after she sold her stake in the winery, which he considered a “hostile takeover.” The two have been ensnared in a contentious divorce ever since an incident on a 2016 private flight from France to California. Jolie has previously accused Pitt of physically and verbally abusing her in front of their children during a drunken rage. Those allegations also included Pitt allegedly getting physical with one of the children who reportedly attempted to defend Jolie.

In new court documents filed on Tuesday, Jolie has expanded on those allegations with new details about Pitt’s actions. She also accused Pitt of attempting to make her sign a non-disclosure agreement before entering into negotiations over selling her shares in the winery. Via The New York Times:

Her filing goes on to describe an extended physical and verbal outburst in September 2016 as Mr. Pitt, Ms. Jolie and their six children flew from France to California. “Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” the filing states, adding that at one point “he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.” Federal authorities, who have jurisdiction over flights, investigated the incident but declined to bring criminal charges. Days after the plane trip, Ms. Jolie filed for divorce.

According to The New York Times, Jolie filed a report with the FBI and a redacted version was seen by news outlets. However, the Times reports that “it is unclear whether the heavily redacted F.B.I. report included allegations that Mr. Pitt had choked or struck any of the children.” After the FBI submitted the report, charges were not brought against Pitt by the U.S. Attorney Office “due to several factors.” One of those factors is Jolie was “conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges.”

Jolie has grown less hesitant to share the alleged details of the 2016 flight as the two litigate the sale of the French winery.

