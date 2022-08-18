Angelia Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt on September 19, 2016, five days after an alleged incident on a private jet involving the then-couple. The actress accused Pitt of physically injuring her and verbally assaulating their kids, according to an FBI report.

Jolie “told agents that while traveling back to California with Pitt and their six children following a two-week vacation, her then-husband had been drinking when he told her to accompany him to the back of the plane after he had a​ tense interaction with one of their children,” CNN reports. While they were both in the airplane bathroom, Pitt allegedly “grabbed her by her head,” “grabbed her by the shoulders,” and pushed her into the wall and accused Jolie of “f*cking up this family.” The report continues:

According to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators that two of their children (whose names are not evident in the redacted report, but were noted to be minors at the time) “were outside the door crying and asked ‘Are you ok Mommy?'” Pitt allegedly yelled in response, “‘No, mommy’s not ok. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.'” According to Jolie, that prompted one of their children to respond “‘It’s not her, it’s you, you pr*ck,'” which she said enraged Pitt and she alleged that she saw him run toward one of the children “like he was going to attack,” at which point she said she got Pitt into a choke hold that he tried to break by throwing himself back, pushing her into the chairs behind them, it says in the report.

Pitt, who “poured beer” on Jolie, is also accused of saying that one of their children looks like a “f*cking Columbine kid.” Jolie suffered injuries to her back and elbow and had a “rug burn type wound” on her left hand, but Pitt was not arrested or charged in connection with the incident following an investigation. “In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told CNN at the time.

Pitt and Jolie have yet to publicly comment on the FBI report being made public.

(Via CNN)