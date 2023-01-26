If it’s possible for a human to be allergic to telling the truth, then scientists may want to bring George Santos into a lab and take some tissue samples. Just when you think his lies can’t be any more bizarre — or simply that there can’t be any more of them — he comes out with a whole new doozy of a tale. Most recently, the New York congressman and full-time fabulist hired a new campaign treasurer… which was news to the new campaign treasurer in question. (Given the many questions surrounding Santos’ campaign financing, it’s hardly surprising that no one wants to work with him.)

ABC News reports that on Wednesday, several fundraising committees that work with Santos amended their organizational details to note that Thomas Datwyler, a well-known campaign treasurer who has worked with a number of political organizations, was now serving as Santos’ campaign treasurer. Which is only unusual because Datwyler quickly came out and confirmed that he most definitely was not working with the embattled congressman, who has been in office for less than a month and already become a legendary political figure (for all the wrong reasons).

While it does seem as it Santos approached Datwyler about taking on the role, he seems to have politely declined two days before Santos announced him as joining their team. Derek Ross, Datwyler’s attorney, told ABC News that: “On Monday, we informed the Santos campaign that Mr. Datwyler would not be serving as treasurer. It appears that there’s been a disconnect between that conversation and the filings today, which we did not authorize.”

Disconnect. Embellishment. Fabrication. Outright lie. All seem to be the same to Santos.

It is worth noting that an electronic copy of Datwyler’s signature was submitted as part of his new “job” with Santos. Which could pose a major problem for someone down the line.

“This is a very, very strange situation because those amendments that were filed today are electronically signed, or at least they say they’re electronically signed by the new treasurer,” Adav Noti, legal director of the Campaign Legal Center watchdog group (and former associate general counsel at the Federal Election Commission) told ABC. “I don’t really understand how this could have happened.”

We have a few guesses…

“It’s completely illegal to sign somebody else’s name on a federal filing without their consent,” Noti added. “That is a big, big no-no.”

