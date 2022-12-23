There’s another new class of incoming GOP representatives. Will there be any nonstop nuisances like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert? Remains to be seen. But one of them has stuck out because he, well, appears to have lied about almost everything in his background. His name is George Santos, and he’s set to represent NYC’s 3rd District, comprising northwest Queens and northern Long Island. Santos initially responded to the accusations by misattributing a quote to Winston Churchill. But now he’s vowing to explain why he may have fibbed his way into Congress.

To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more. Happy Holidays to all! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) December 22, 2022

“To the people of #NY03,” Santos tweeted on Thursday. “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more.”

Republicans lying is nothing new; one of the most serial fibbers even spent four years in the White House. But Santos’ alleged fabrications are legion. A New York Times exposé claimed he’d not told the truth about his past employment, his debts, his personal life, and more. He allegedly lives just outside the boundaries of the district he will soon represent. He seems to have misled people about his Jewish heritage. And despite being a first — he’s the first openly gay non-incumbent elected to Congress, to say nothing about being a gay Republican (at a time when the GOP is at war with the LGBTQIA+ community) — he apparently was once married to a woman, which he failed to mention.

Anyway, this ought to be some press conference.

(Via Raw Story)