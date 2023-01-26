There are low bars and then there’s George Santos doing what he did during his first-ever House speech. The GOP representative quickly became the biggest bête-noire of the House’s freshman class, and for good reason: He misled voters about his background by telling one whopper after another. But credit where credit’s due, we guess: He managed to not lie for a whopping minute and 15 seconds. Baby steps!

Rep. George Santos (R-NY, @RepSantosNY03) delivers his first floor speech in the House of Representatives: "I declare with every bullet and with every act of violence imposed by for the Iranian government comes a call for us to condemn their actions." pic.twitter.com/Vyl9YqGEXF — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2023

As per Mediaite, Santos took to the House lectern on Wednesday for the first time. What did he talk about? Something important: Iranian protesters, whom he called “brave.” He then proceeded to accurately quote a speech Ronald Reagan delivered in 1967. Hey, this guy once defended himself from accusations of lying by dropping a fake Winston Churchill quote.

But there’s more! The bit about how there’s a sizable population of Iranians in his district? True! He also noted that fellow Republican New York representative Claudia Tenney introduced a resolution supporting the Iranian protesters. That — even coming from the mouth of the guy who falsely claimed his mom died in 9/11 — was also correct.

Look, you gotta report the good with the bad, and when a serial fabulist accused of stealing GoFundMe donations intended for a dying dog does something right, it’s worth giving props. Then again, you wouldn’t need to compliment a political figure for telling the truth if that political figure didn’t have a storied history of telling lies.

(Via Mediaite)