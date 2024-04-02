It’s nice and humbling to know that despite all of your best efforts, you will probably never be a billionaire. Sure, you’ll never know what it’s like to be rich, but it takes the pressure off knowing that you will never be named on a list of the world’s wealthiest people. Who wants to be rubbing elbows with the likes of Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, or even Dick Wolf, who famously invented crime (only kidding). George Lucas, that’s who!

Lucas is #1 on the Forbes World Celebrity Billionare list, which also includes Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna. Lucas is worth $5.5 billion at age 79.

After selling LucasFilm to Disney back in 2012, Lucas has been raking in the big bucks thanks to all of the Star Wars spinoffs on Disney+. Half of that billion is probably due to the popularity of Baby Yoda, but we will never really know for certain.

Taylor Swift also makes an appearance on the list, making her the first person to be get her billions solely by writing and performing, as opposed to other ventures, like shapewear lines or inventing fictional universes. Noticibly absent from the celebrity billionaire list is Godzilla, who is worth more than all of these guys combined lately. He’s also taller.

(Via Forbes)