Men, Kim Kardashian wants to shape up your junk.

The reality TV mogul is expanding her SKIMS brand, adding a men’s line that she’s currently promoting via celebrity thirst traps. SKIMS Men is a comfort-based, performance-targeted underwear line that covers everything from boxers, briefs, and leggings, to tanks, tees, and socks. While Kardashian’s femme-focused products include her cult-favorite shapewear and athleisure lines, her men’s campaign looks to be geared towards athletes — or, at the very least, in-shape hunks who want to keep their large packages stable while lifting at the gym.

To that end, Kardashian has recruited some professional beefcakes to market her breathable gussets and male girdles. NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr., and NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the faces (and bodies) of Kardashian’s latest business venture. The trio posed in a variety of SKIMS Men pieces, displaying all their assets while Kardashian and her team touted how the garments “aid in performance” and her new line is about to disrupt the world of men’s underwear — because apparently, that’s an industry that needs disrupting.

Introducing SKIMS Mens: the most comfortable underwear you’ll ever own. 3 collections for your best performance sported by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Neymar Jr. and Nick Bosa. SKIMS Mens launches Thursday, October 26 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. pic.twitter.com/DqasqCLpwB — SKIMS (@skims) October 23, 2023

Kardashian seemed especially thrilled to score Neymar for the campaign (her son Saint is a soccer fan) saying, “To have an icon like Neymar Jr. be the face of our launch campaign, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way Skims has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just women.”

Let us know when those boxer briefs save a life, then we’ll be impressed.

(Via US Weekly)