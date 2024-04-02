When Will ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Be On Streaming?

Remember your good pal Godzilla? Even after all this time, he’s still here for you. He’s 398 feet of pure friendship, love, and cute little naps, and he has a new movie out! Sure, he might arrest you, but you guys go way back, so it’s fine.

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire is the latest movie in the Monsterverse, and it brings together your two favorite big guys: ‘Zilla and Kong as they team up to fight even bigger guys. As the trailer states, “They don’t have to like each other. They just have to work together,” making Godzilla X Kong the next great workplace comedy everyone has been waiting for.

The film hit theaters last week, and critics are calling it “an absolute slobberknocker” so take that however you see fit. The cast includes Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle reprising their roles from the previous installment, in addition to Dan Stevens, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen. Here is the official synopsis:

This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

The movie is expected to hit Max after its initial theatrical window, which is normally at least 45 days. Depending on how well the monster flick does at the box office, it could be longer, but odds are good we will see the two buddies streaming by the end of May. Just in time for your Memorial Day BBQ! Zilly can light that grill up for ya. You’re welcome.