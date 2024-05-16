How Long Has ‘GTA 6’ Been Delayed?

The Grand Theft Auto realm will finally (after much waiting) receive a new installment from Rockstar Games. When? It won’t be soon. The iteration’s new trailer surfaced in December 2023, and the project has been plagued with a leak of footage, but the actual game will arrive nearly two years after the trailer and more than a full decade after the most recent edition.

Variety now reports word from Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, which revealed that — after recent reports suggested a delay until 2026 — the GTA 6 release window has been updated to fall 2025:

Take-Two is not prepared to get more specific than “fall 2025” for the “GTA VI” release date, with CEO Strauss Zelnick saying, “I think we’re going to leave it there for now,” in an interview with Variety ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings call.

Additionally, Take-Two’s quarterly loss has been revealed at $2.9 billion, including $93.3 million for restructuring costs, so don’t expect the wait to miraculously shrink.

What to do in the meantime? Perhaps 50 Cent will soon reveal more about his Vice City TV show in the works, which is officially unrelated to GTA, but it still sounds like the projects could be cousins. John Wick director Chad Stahelski is expected to be involved in that project, although he’s incredibly busy this year with Henry Cavill’s Highlander up next. So, sometime?

The only certainty in this equation: Vice City and GTA 6, which are very separate projects, might resemble each other and eventually arrive.

(Via Variety)