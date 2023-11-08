When Will ‘GTA 6’ Come Out?

The Grand Theft Auto world will soon see a new incarnation from Rockstar Games. The publisher fired off an official announcement from co-founder Sam Houser, which reads in part, “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto.”

An official tweet echoed this sentiment.

This, of course, is the news that gamers were waiting to hear after word of an unfortunate leak of GTA 6 source code from about a year ago. The company previously acknowledged (after some gameplay video illegally surfaced on various message boards online) that this leak did, in fact, happen, and that a “network intrusion” that nabbed “confidential information” was responsible for the leak. At the time, the publisher didn’t confirm any of the supposedly revealed details, which is to be expected, but at least now, viewers know that a trailer is on the way within weeks.

When will GTA 6 be released? That’s still up in the air, but rest assured that when the date surfaces, updates will be flying.

In the meantime, there’s also a GTA TV show (apparently teased by 50 Cent) called Vice City in the works. The series will be developed for Paramount+ by Lionsgate and Paramount, and hopefully, more news will arrive on that end soon. Looks like it could be a very merry Christmas for GTA addicts.

