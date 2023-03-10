Earlier this month, 50 Cent shared an image from the game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and wrote, “I will explain this later, GLG GreenLight Gang this sh*t bigger than Power trust me. Boom.” Naturally, this had people thinking that he was teasing some sort of involvement with the GTA franchise, perhaps in the highly anticipated sixth mainline game in the series. Now, though, we know what the post was really about: A new show that has a current working title of Vice City.

Deadline reports that Paramount+ is developing the show from Lionsgate Television, Paramount Television Studios, and G-Unit Film & Television. The publication’s summary of the show reads:

“Vice City follows three friends, and former soldiers, who return to their home city of Miami in the mid-’80s after being dishonorably discharged from the military for their involvement in the Iran Contra scandal. Disgraced, displaced, and forgotten by the country they served and with no good job prospects, the three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew. Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream.”

The show is written and executive produced by Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters (both known for their work on Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts), while Chad Stahelski (of the John Wick franchise) will serve as executive producer/director.