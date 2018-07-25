Getty Image

Gwyneth Paltrow — the Oscar winning actress who walked away from Hollywood to advocate for vaginal steaming, not to mention $950 shot glasses and saving one’s marriage through more blowjobs and less arguing — is the subject of a wide-ranging new profile in the New York Times. Actually, the range is not so wide, since she’s only promoting her lifestyle company, GOOP, which grew from a newsletter into a “wellness” company that’s reportedly worth $250 million. Yet what comes out of Paltrow’s mouth runs the gamut as usual.

Along the way, writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner gets swept up in the GOOPness (and deceptive marketing claims) of it all, yet she recalls by the end that what surrounds Paltrow (along with her aura) is “ridiculous.” To that end, here are the 10 most bonkers excerpts from the profile, including what the former actress told an audience of Harvard Business School students:

It’s never clickbait, she told the class. “It’s a cultural firestorm when it’s about a woman’s vagina.” The room was silent. She then cupped her hands around her mouth and yelled, “VAGINA! VAGINA! VAGINA!” as if she were yodeling.

When Paltrow gets thirsty, she enjoys an unadulterated gulp of electrons:

“It’s intense, man,” she said. She reached behind her to her bookshelf, which held about a dozen blue bottles of something called Real Water, which is not stripped of “valuable electrons,” which supposedly creates free radicals something something from the body’s cells. “It’s insane, and then I have to do a lot on the day, and I really don’t like speaking in public, and I have to keep getting up in front of a crowd.”

Paltrow responds to accusations that the GOOP brand is “elitist”:

“It’s crucial to me that we remain aspirational. Not in price point, because content is always free.” The things they were making — the clothing, yes, but also the creams and oils — couldn’t be made cheaply. “Our stuff is beautiful,” she said. “The ingredients are beautiful. You can’t get that at a lower price point. You can’t make these things mass-market.”

Chris Martin knows the drill and preemptively shuts himself down: