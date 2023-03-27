Gwyneth Paltrow delivered a viral quote for the ages while testifying in court. The actress-slash-wellness guru, who’s been serving up cozy winter looks during the proceedings, took the stand to describe her experience during the ski accident that’s prompted back and forth lawsuits.

Optometrist Terry Sanderson is suing Paltrow for allegedly crashing into him at a Park City ski resort and causing several injuries before fleeing the scene in what he calls a “hit and run.” In response, Paltrow is counter-suing Sanderson for one dollar and legal fees. She claims that it was the retired optometrist who crashed into her from behind, and during cross-examination, Paltrow said she initially thought the incident was a sexual assault.

Via Page Six:

“Was he grinding or thrusting?” [Sanderson’s attorney] asked. “What made you think it was a sexual assault?” Paltrow simply said that “it was a quick thought that went through my head,” adding, “There was a strange grunting noise and a body behind me so I was trying to make sense of what was going on. My mind was going very quickly.”

However, once it was determined that Paltrow was not being sexually assaulted, Sanderson’s attorney asked what “losses” she experienced because of the collision, and a viral hit was born.

“Well, we lost half a day of skiing,” Paltrow responded via The Independent.

Thanks to a viral clip of Paltrow’s response, people started having a field day with the response, and even Busy Philipps got in on the act. The actress posted an Instagram photo of her and a friend holding espresso martinis with the caption, “Well, we lost a half day of skiing.”

Meanwhile, folks had a field day on Twitter. You can see some of the reactions below:

this entire Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was written by Mike White pic.twitter.com/awkZyM5b1i — T (@trinawatters) March 25, 2023

Ryan Murphy presents American Crime Story: I Lost Half a Day of Skiing — tatiana pamplemousse (@jakeyjorpjomp) March 26, 2023

Man: sues Gwyneth Paltrow for accident that left him with broken ribs and brain damage Gwyneth Paltrow: countersues for $1 because she "lost half a day of skiing" https://t.co/pO1froXDHu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 26, 2023

texting all my friends “well … I lost half a day of skiing” next time any minor inconvenience befalls me — Clara (@colormeloverly) March 25, 2023

I need to find a way of making “well, I lost half a day of skiing” into a Halloween costume this year. https://t.co/NdIFPUdBNU — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) March 24, 2023

sir she lost half a day of skiing pic.twitter.com/lDIE0ccRJM — Petra’s Father (@ChodeGuzzler500) March 27, 2023

