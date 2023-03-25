Today (March 24), Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in a Utah courtroom to testify in the skiing-based civil trial regarding an alleged crash that took place in 2016.

During her testimony, Paltrow was questioned by attorney Kristin VanOrman, who is representing plaintiff Terry Sanderson, who claims Paltrow ran into him on a Utah ski slope in 2016. Paltrow herself is countersuing for only $1, in a similar move to Taylor Swift‘s 2017 sexual assault trial, in which she countersued DJ David Mueller for $1 on the grounds of sexual assault and battery, after he sued her, claiming she led him to be wrongfully terminated in 2013.

VanOrman asked Paltrow if had heard about the idea of suing for $1 through Swift, which she denied.

In a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Paltrow revealed that while she was not aware of this when VanOrman had first asked, she has since become aware.

Gwyneth Paltrow gets interrogated about whether she's friends with Taylor Swift during ski accident trial due to her countersuit being $1, the same amount as Taylor's lawsuit in 2017.

VanOrman then proceeded to ask if Paltrow was good friends with Swift, to which she responded, “No.”

“I would not say we are good friends,” says Paltrow of her relationship with Swift. “We are friendly. I’ve taken my kids to one of her concerts before, but we don’t talk very often.”

VanOrman then referred to an ad by Paltrow’s company, Goop, from the 2021 holiday season. In the aforementioned ad, Paltrow is seen putting one of her Goop vibrators into a gift bag meant for Taylor Swift.

In the courtroom, VanOrman asked Paltrow if she’s ever given Swift “personal, intimate gifts for Christmas.”

The judge is then heard asking for clarification on this question’s relevance.

