As the world slowly spins into chaos, more and more celebs have been actively speaking out about Roe v. Wade being overturned, and some are taking action. Actress Busy Philipps was arrested outside the Supreme Court on Thursday while protesting the court decision alongside Planned Parenthood and a handful of other celebs, including Orange Is The New Black’s Alysia Reiner and author Julia Haart.

The capitol police tweeted that the group was “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” the street, which led to their arrest Thursday afternoon. Vice News asked Philipps why she was arrested, and she appropriately replied, “equality!”

.@BusyPhilipps was arrested at a protest in front of the Supreme Court today, and tells VICE News that she's getting arrested for "equality." pic.twitter.com/MOm6ZyY6Cl — VICE News (@VICENews) June 30, 2022

After the arrest, Philipps took to Instagram to post a lengthy statement about the ordeal, saying “we will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans.” Philipps has been open in the past about her history with abortions and how vital they are.

On Friday, the right to make decisions about our own bodies and lives – a right we’ve had for almost 50 years – was ripped away from us by this new Supreme Court, a Court whose personal belief’s are NOT shared by the vast majority of Americans. I am one of those Americans. I was proud to stand today alongside Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Working Family’s Party, Reverend Barber and the Poor People’s Campaign, Catholic’s for Choice, The National Council of Jewish Women, mi Familia Vota, the Center For Popular Democracy Action and NARAL in an action of peaceful civil disobedience to let lawmakers but more importantly, the people who will be most impacted by this outrageous decision, know that we will not back down, we will not give in and we will not stop fighting until there is equality for all Americans. I can think of no better way to use my privilege and voice than to amplify the message that bodily autonomy IS a human right, as it is ACTUALLY the exact same thing as the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. We must ensure that it applies to all of us. This is the fight of a lifetime, y’all. It’s not gonna be short, easy or without setbacks. But we must MUST MUST keep showing up and taking action. *YOU* must. I promise I will. These horrible hateful small people who have been hiding behind “the will of God” and indoctrinating new believers every day aren’t reflective of ANYTHING- not the greatness or compassion of humanity and certainly not God. I’m pretty sure God has no interest in this bullshit, honey. And fyi, if Jesus were alive today, you KNOW his DMs would be filled with death threats from the followers of F*cker Carlson and the rest of these assholes. ENOUGH OF THIS. ENOUGH OF BEING BULLIED BY PEOPLE WHO DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOU OR ME. WE HAVE TO ALL SHOW THE F*CK UP. I DON’T KNOW WHO NEEDS TO HEAR THIS BUT WE NEED TO SHOW THE F*CK UP NOW.

Other celebs have been supporting the Girls5EVer actress in the comments, including Hilarie Burton and Jenny Mollen. The news comes after actress Jodie Sweetin was thrown to the ground by police while protesting in California. As Philipps states, now is the time to show up, and we will likely see more and more protests in the coming weeks.

(Via IndieWire)