In what has to be the biggest example of “Not Helping” known to man, O.J. Simpson has come to the defense of Gwyneth Paltrow as she battles it out in an already bizarre trial over who crashed into who on the ski slopes in Utah.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson kicked off the legal proceedings by suing the Oscar-winning actress after she allegedly crashed into him, causing severe injuries including broken ribs and a concussion. Sanderson also claims she fled the scene in what he considers a “ski hit and run.” Paltrow, however, claims that Sanderson crashed into her and countersued for $1 in damages plus legal fees.

As the trail has already descended into stick figure drawings, Simpson randomly decided to jump into the fray by posting a Twitter video where he recounts his own experience on the Deer Valley trails where the accident occurred. According to Simpson, who name-dropped his late ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, who he was famously accused of murdering, the trails are particularly narrow at Deer Valley, and he’s had several crashes there.

Via The Daily Beast:

“I was watching today, I saw the run that their accident happened on, it was the same run that my accidents happened [on] at Deer Valley, and I don’t know how you can determine whose fault it was,” Simpson said. “I crashed with the same woman twice on one run, and if you ask me, it was her fault and I’m sure if you asked her, it was my fault. I’m just saying, it’s part of skiing.”

After recounting his own crashes at Deer Valley, Simpson blasted the frivolity of the trial. Although, is anyone surprised that O.J. isn’t a fan of courtrooms? We’re sure not.

“Accidents happen skiing,” Simpson concluded. “I don’t know how you could try to sue anybody for crashes on a ski slope. You see it all the time.”

