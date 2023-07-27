Sean Hannity‘s staff earned the Fox News host’s ire after he botched Rep. Tim Burchett‘s name. While introducing the Tennessee congressman who was on hand to discuss Wednesday’s wild House hearing on UFOs, Hannity accidentally referred to Burchett as “Tom.” The congressman had to correct Hannity twice before he recognized the mistake. Turns out, the Fox News host was eager to discuss the potential existence of aliens after falling hook, line, and sinker for the testimony of controversial UFO whistleblower David Grusch.

“Why do I not think they’re lying, and why do I believe them?” Hannity said of Grusch and the other UFO witnesses before Burchett finally got the Fox News host to apologize for botching his name.

“I’m going to blame my staff and throw them down the stairs,” Hannity said, to which Burchett replied, “That’s OK. You’re all right, brother. No, don’t do that. They’re the ones that invite me back.”

LOL — Hannity botches Tim Burchett's name, prompting him to repeatedly say, "it's Tim." Hannity doesn't notice the correction. pic.twitter.com/Vz2H6YV4BO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 27, 2023

While Burchett was on hand to discuss UFOs, the congressman had a viral moment of his own thanks to his infamously tone-deaf response to the Nashville school shooting earlier in the year.

“We’re not gonna fix it,” the staunch second amendment supporter said. After Burchett got dragged on social media, The Daily Show guest host John Leguizamo tore into the congressman.

“There’s not a lot of heck you can do about it? That’s the best you have to offer? You’re a congressman!” Leguizamo said. “If you don’t have any ideas for how to keep our kids safe, get the f— out of the way. And go work at a Pinkberry or some s—!”

