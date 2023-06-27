Sean Hannity is a die-hard MAGA devotee, no doubt about it. He’s been known to wildly divert from damning Trump stories to the point where it’s beyond parody, including that time that he cut to a high-speed car chase after Fox News confirmed that then-President Trump attempted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump is now tangling with another special counsel, Jack Smith, over those boxes of classified documents (which he allegedly mishandled for who knows what purposes) kept in the bathroom at Mar-a-Lago. On Tuesday, possible smoking-gun audio footage emerged of Trump bragging about these documents and rambling about how he can no longer declassify them: “See, as president I could have declassified it. Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

The ex-president in full-on braggadocio mode (which he always is, whether he’s telling the truth or not) as well while audibly shuffling papers. So, Hannity is now attempting to convince the world that maybe Trump was simply being a blowhard and making sh*t up, so maybe that will get his pal off the hook?

Hannity plays the tape on Fox and says: That does not confirm for me whether or not specifically this document was declassified or not. Was that actually the real document or was it a story he was telling? pic.twitter.com/pNk5nxixnB — Acyn (@Acyn) June 27, 2023

“That does not confirm for me whether or not specifically this document was declassified or not,” Hannity argued to his guests, including former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “Was that actually the real document, or was it a story he was telling?”

That is one high-flying, cheese-stuffed pretzel act. I’m not sure that Hannity truly believes that Fox News viewers will believe this tactic, but he sure is trying hard. And he didn’t even resort to a high-speed chase to distract everyone. That’s not progress, mind you, but it’s notable all the same.