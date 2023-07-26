A congressional hearing on UFOS — or UAPs unidentified aerial phenomena — has people losing their mind on Twitter over what initially seems like a conformation that aliens are real. During the House subcommittee hearing, self-proclaimed UFO whistleblower and retired military officer Major David Grusch not only testified that the U.S. government has been aware of alien activity since the 1930s, but it has actually recovered “non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts.”

Via the Associated Press:

Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programs relating to the task force’s mission. At the time, Grusch was detailed to the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that operates U.S. spy satellites. “I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” he said.

As lawmakers from both sides of the aisle demanded more transparency and reporting on UAPs from the military, the Pentagon swiftly denied Grusch’s testimony.

“Investigators have not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” Defense Department Sue Gough said in a statement.

As expected, the UFO hearing sparked strong reactions on social media. Comedian Michael Ian Black couldn’t even bring himself to crack a joke.

“Congressional hearing on UFOs just ended. Serious, diligent. Absolutely stunning testimony,” Black tweeted. “Hard to walk away from this thinking anything other than there’s something profound happening on our planet that we do not understand.”

Others, like journalist Sam Biddle took a more skeptical approach to Grusch’s testimony, which contained some pretty wild claims that should make everyone pump the brakes a little bit.