A congressional hearing on UFOS — or UAPs unidentified aerial phenomena — has people losing their mind on Twitter over what initially seems like a conformation that aliens are real. During the House subcommittee hearing, self-proclaimed UFO whistleblower and retired military officer Major David Grusch not only testified that the U.S. government has been aware of alien activity since the 1930s, but it has actually recovered “non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts.”
Via the Associated Press:
Grusch said he was asked in 2019 by the head of a government task force on UAPs to identify all highly classified programs relating to the task force’s mission. At the time, Grusch was detailed to the National Reconnaissance Office, the agency that operates U.S. spy satellites.
“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” he said.
As lawmakers from both sides of the aisle demanded more transparency and reporting on UAPs from the military, the Pentagon swiftly denied Grusch’s testimony.
“Investigators have not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” Defense Department Sue Gough said in a statement.
As expected, the UFO hearing sparked strong reactions on social media. Comedian Michael Ian Black couldn’t even bring himself to crack a joke.
“Congressional hearing on UFOs just ended. Serious, diligent. Absolutely stunning testimony,” Black tweeted. “Hard to walk away from this thinking anything other than there’s something profound happening on our planet that we do not understand.”
Congressional hearing on UFOs just ended. Serious, diligent. Absolutely stunning testimony. Hard to walk away from this thinking anything other than there’s something profound happening on our planet that we do not understand.
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 26, 2023
Others, like journalist Sam Biddle took a more skeptical approach to Grusch’s testimony, which contained some pretty wild claims that should make everyone pump the brakes a little bit.
“It is stunning to me how many people are taking this testimony seriously after he suggested UFOs come from another dimension and were covered up by Mussolini and the Vatican,” Biddle tweeted. “This is nutcase stuff.”
It is stunning to me how many people are taking this testimony seriously after he suggested UFOs come from another dimension and were covered up by Mussolini and the Vatican. This is nutcase stuff. https://t.co/mR77uOPysk https://t.co/BjmClxpxmL
— Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) July 26, 2023
And then, of course, the jokes started flying as folks found themselves awkwardly underwhelmed after essentially hearing that aliens are real.
You can see some of the reactions below:
The most important man of the 21st Century https://t.co/pRiXD5yDFN pic.twitter.com/APlGJVYHMh
— Andrew Woods (@JimJarmuschHair) July 26, 2023
Maybe I’m a brainwashed sheeple but I don’t think I could ever be convinced of this unless I spoke to the alien face to face https://t.co/OLuxZTw7zl
— Max (@EPM106) July 26, 2023
This alien shit is the most “pics or didn’t happen” deal in history.
— crisp mattman (@cushbomb) July 26, 2023
isnt this just all those monkeys and dogs they put up in space https://t.co/0ay42udTxs
— im meal (@boygrrI) July 26, 2023
The aliens finally explaining how they run their ufos#UFOHearings pic.twitter.com/b3og4A0GGp
— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) July 26, 2023
mulder worked all his life for this n they just… tweeted this out https://t.co/QfGE9V9Ynv
— adriana la serving cunt 🍝🦀 (@BIMBOMINDSET) July 26, 2023
Until my Uncle texts me a 480p compressed video with a IG reels watermark from a telegram link and Vine boom sound effects, I will not believe this shit https://t.co/5neMuvrPVw
— Isaac (@GalaxyPeaBrain) July 26, 2023
aliens when they figure out humans know bout the ufos pic.twitter.com/i5CS59Sw8D
— KJ🥱 (@s1eezisdead) July 26, 2023
kind of dope that this might be the profound revelation in human history and i'm hearing it on the toilet and immediately scrolling past to look at something funnier https://t.co/L3xlgxl5BF
— Charlie (Let's Try To Keep It Respectful On Here!) (@CharlieSosnick) July 26, 2023
(Via Associated Press)