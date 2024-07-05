Haliey Welch’s life has changed a lot in the last few weeks. For one thing, most people don’t know her as Haliey Welch — she’s the Hawk Tuah Girl, who reached peak viral fame for her X-rated suggestion on how to make a man go crazy in bed. She’s made tens of thousands in dollars in merchandise, partied with Shaq, and performed with Zach Bryan. But there is a downside to her newfound fame: she can’t dress like Adam Sandler anymore.

On Instagram, Welch revealed the “three awesome things” that have changed in her life since that fateful night in Nashville. “Number one, I got over my stage fright. I sang in front of 80,000 people with Zach Bryan the other night — and I cannot sing for sh*t. But I did it anyway,” she said. “Number two, I quit my job at the spring factory, so I don’t have to eat Taco Bell all the time but I’m still going to do it anyways.” (Need her thoughts on the Cantina Chicken menu.) As for number three, “I actually have to get ready more than one time out of the week now. I’m not allowed to look like Adam Sandler anymore.”

The world will be a better place when everyone, especially women who have long been held to impossible beauty and fashion standards, can show up to fancy red carpet premieres wearing oversized shirts and gym shorts.

Welch also discussed whether she would start an OnlyFans. “Stop asking me about the link in bio for my OnlyFans. I don’t have an OnlyFans and there’ll never be an OnlyFans,” she said in the Instagram video. “I just make funny jokes, that’s all I do.” She might not dress like Adam Sandler anymore, but that is something he would say. Maybe she can be in Happy Gilmore 2?