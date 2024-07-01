Shaquille O’Neal apparently isn’t big on taking an actual offseason, as the Hall of Famer turned TNT analyst spends his summers moonlighting on the music circuit as DJ Diesel. Since his Finals duties on NBATV ended, Shaq has been hitting the road to put on shows, from Cleveland Guardians games to Vegas to Nashville, where he joined Murda Beatz for a set over the weekend.

Shaq also is one of the most online NBA Hall of Famers, as his music career has pushed him to keep up with what’s relevant and trending in both the music world and social media in general. As such, when the opportunity presented itself to meet up with the viral sensation of the moment — Hailey Welch, aka the “Hawk Tuah” girl — he said the same thing that happens when any brand asks him to do a commercial: Yes.

Guess who I found in Nashville… pic.twitter.com/mowBYUt6TD — DJ Diesel (@djdiesel) July 1, 2024

It was a big weekend for Welch in Nashville, as DJ Diesel wasn’t the only musician she interacted with, as she also got up on stage with Zach Bryan at his tour stop in the Tennessee capital, as she capitalizes on her moment in the spotlight after going viral for her part in one of those “interview drunk people on the street” videos.