The “Hawk Tuah” girl is making the most of her 15 minutes of fame. Last month, Hailey Welch went viral when she appeared in one of those “guys with microphones stand outside of bars and ask drunk people silly questions” videos. When asked by Tim & Dee TV for one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time, she replied, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang” (you really need to watch the video for the full effect). Since then, the “Hawk Tuah” girl, as she’s been dubbed, has sold thousands of dollars in merch and supposedly been courted by Hollywood talent agencies.

Welch also joined Zach Bryan during the Nashville stop on his The Quittin Time Tour over the weekend. She performed “Revival,” a song from the country star’s 2020 album Elisabeth, and even gave the crowd an enthusiastic “hawk tuah!” before leaving the stage. You can watch the video below.

Hawk Tuah girl made it on stage with Zach Bryan. Why are people hating on her for it? pic.twitter.com/92YJNTXhi6 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 30, 2024

Bryan is making a habit out of big-name guests, having performed live with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Sexyy Red. Here’s another: earlier in the Nashville show, he and Kacey Musgraves performed the lovely “I Remember Everything” together — Kacey did not walk off with a catchphrase.