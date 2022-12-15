What a whirlwind few months that Henry Cavill has had. For that matter, what a trip for Henry Cavill fans.

To briefly recap, The Witcher leading man recently made the unexpected announcement that he’s done with grunting across the Continent as Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Presumably, this was the case because The Rock convinced execs to bring Cavill back as Superman, and The Rock was very much looking forward to another meeting between Black Adam and Mr. Clark Kent in a cape.

Alas, something got borked because James Gunn has revealed that his Superman movie will focus on a younger Kent and, therefore, it will not star Cavill. This is partially good news because the world does not want to see Cavill get butchered by CGI again while playing Superman, but also, uh, does this mean that Cavill is not actually playing Superman again at all?

That appears to be the case because Cavill swiftly Instagrammed a statement that included the following definitive line: “My turn to wear the cape has passed.”

And that is pretty freaking sad, as one Twitter user noted.

I feel legitimately terrible for Henry Cavill. The dude leaves The Witcher after they butcher the source material, DC tells him he's finally back as Superman after YEARS of wanting to come back. Then gets this news a few months later. Just awful. — Ryan Kinel – RK Outpost (@KinelRyan) December 15, 2022

Did Henry get the rug pulled out from underneath him (after leaving The Witcher and being replaced by Liam Hemsworth from Season 4 forward), or maybe, just maybe, are there other plans in his back pocket? Let’s just say that people would like to hear a James Bond casting announcement right about now, so the rumors have begun. A certain The Man from U.N.C.L.E. still is widely being used to make the case.

But this means Henry Cavill can finally play James Bond, right? pic.twitter.com/PLUMSQxN84 — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill needs to play James Bond. https://t.co/XYKhMU9tt1 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill should be James Bond. — Jon Lee Brody (@JonLeeBrody) December 15, 2022

Like most, I felt Henry Cavill was perfect casting and am disappointed to see him leave the franchise. On the other hand, I hope MGM, Legendary, and Marvel are already on the phone with his agents about Bond, more Enola Holmes, and literally anything. — Tom Akel (@tomakel) December 15, 2022

Personally, I feel all franchises should simply exchange their actors from time to time. Henry Cavill is James Bond. Daniel Craig is Superman. Paddington Bear is Benoit Blanc. Switch it up. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) December 15, 2022

Bueno si no es Supermán! Ojalá sea James Bond 😍😍! Y rompa en taquillas!!! Se lo merece!! #HenryCavill #JamesBond!! pic.twitter.com/BcS7NrnEfr — ɴᴀᴛᴀʟʏᴀ® (@NatalyaNatflix) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill as James Bond in a movie written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Christopher Nolan. It’ll never happen, but my gosh what a dreamy scenario. — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) December 15, 2022

Maybe now we get the Bond we deserve? #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/9bm3Q1HX2C — Deputy Dangerous (@DangerousDeputy) December 15, 2022

Or perhaps Mr. Cavill would actually make a better Bond villain?

Unpopular opinion- Henry Cavill should become a James Bond villain. 🇬🇧🍸 pic.twitter.com/hGYVo4XPQY — MILLER™️⚪️⚪️🔴🎅 (@MrMiller_007) December 15, 2022

There’s always those (previously denied by Cavill) House of the Dragon rumors, too.

Henry Cavill go be James Bond, go join the MCU, make a Sherlock trilogy, be a Targaryen, fuck it! Be them all! You deserve to be appreciated pic.twitter.com/tOlK8mKe8A — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) December 15, 2022

Whatever Cavill does next, people will be be tuning in. The world is his casting oyster.