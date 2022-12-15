Henry Cavill The Witcher
Netflix
Viral

Henry Cavill’s ‘Superman’ Departure (After ‘The Witcher’ Exit) Already Has Speculation Swirling About His Next Move

What a whirlwind few months that Henry Cavill has had. For that matter, what a trip for Henry Cavill fans.

To briefly recap, The Witcher leading man recently made the unexpected announcement that he’s done with grunting across the Continent as Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Presumably, this was the case because The Rock convinced execs to bring Cavill back as Superman, and The Rock was very much looking forward to another meeting between Black Adam and Mr. Clark Kent in a cape.

Alas, something got borked because James Gunn has revealed that his Superman movie will focus on a younger Kent and, therefore, it will not star Cavill. This is partially good news because the world does not want to see Cavill get butchered by CGI again while playing Superman, but also, uh, does this mean that Cavill is not actually playing Superman again at all?

That appears to be the case because Cavill swiftly Instagrammed a statement that included the following definitive line: “My turn to wear the cape has passed.”

And that is pretty freaking sad, as one Twitter user noted.

Did Henry get the rug pulled out from underneath him (after leaving The Witcher and being replaced by Liam Hemsworth from Season 4 forward), or maybe, just maybe, are there other plans in his back pocket? Let’s just say that people would like to hear a James Bond casting announcement right about now, so the rumors have begun. A certain The Man from U.N.C.L.E. still is widely being used to make the case.

Or perhaps Mr. Cavill would actually make a better Bond villain?

There’s always those (previously denied by Cavill) House of the Dragon rumors, too.

Whatever Cavill does next, people will be be tuning in. The world is his casting oyster.

×