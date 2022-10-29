Henry Cavill’s been playing Superman for about a decade now, but he hasn’t had a lot of chances to strut his stuff. The last time he played him, it was for Justice League reshoots that infamously had to work around that magnificent mustache he’d grown for Mission Impossible 6. But last week he had some good news: He was strapping on his Supes once again. Alas, that now comes with bad news: It means having to ditch his popular gig on the popular Netflix show The Witcher.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill will be forfeiting the long grey mane of Geralt of Riva, the monster hunter on the medieval-inspired fantasy. But that doesn’t mean the show goes with him. For the fourth season, Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” said Cavill in a statement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

This also doesn’t mean you’ve seen the last of Cavill’s take on Geralt. After all, the third season, with Cavill still present, is due next summer.

