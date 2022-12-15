The DCEU, like much else at Warner Bros. Discovery, is in a bit of state of flux, which is putting it mildly. The studio’s comic book wing was recently handed to James Gunn and Peter Safran, and they have big plans — plans so big they don’t involve some of the key players of the Extended Universe thus far. A third Wonder Woman is currently out (though that doesn’t mean Gal Gadot won’t return), and the verdict’s still out on Henry Cavill, who assumed he was returning as Superman. He still might, but for now there’s another movie afoot about Krypton’s proudest son — and it won’t star Cavill.

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

As caught by The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn took to Twitter Wednesday night to tease that news about the future of the DCEU will be made early next year. He did drop one project: He’s personally writing a Superman movie. Thing is, it will be about Superman when he’s young. Therefore it won’t star the pushing-40 Cavill. Gunn said he’s only writing it, not directing it, too, but that could change.

That doesn’t mean Cavill is out at the DCEU (which would stink for him, as he just quit his hit fantasy show The Witcher). Gunn also mentioned he had a “great” meeting with the British actor, and the two talked about “exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

What he didn’t come out and say was that Cavill was done with Superman. But Cavill himself did that. In a post on Instagram, Cavill mourned the passing of the cape, saying he was “sad,” but still wished them “the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes” in their world-building.

Again, that doesn’t mean he’s out a the DCEU. There’s talk of Jason Momoa sticking around the DCEU, but not as Aquaman. Perhaps Cavill will wind up trading in his red cape for…some other colored cape, worn by some superpowered DC character no one’s put in a movie yet.