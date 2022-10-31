After Henry Cavill made the shocking announcement that he will be leaving The Witcher after Season 3 and passing Geralt’s sword to Liam Hemsworth, the rumor mill immediately started firing up as to why he really exited the Netflix series. Yes, he’s been on a whirlwind press tour confirming his return as Superman, but even if Man of Steel 2 becomes a reality, it’s still years away. Cavill could’ve easily balanced the DC Comics role and The Witcher, so there must be something else in the mix that tied up his schedule.

Enter the House of the Dragon rumors. Well, more like re-enter.

As early as September, fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series have been fan-casting Cavill, who definitely looks great in a blonde wig. A poster featuring the actor and Elizabeth Olsen went so viral, that Olsen had to shoot down rumors that she’d appear on the HBO series. As for Cavill, he also made a recent statement.

Before The Witcher news was announced, Cavill did a live recording of Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast where he didn’t shy away from answering whether he’d appear on the dragon series.

“To be fair, when I was watching House of the Dragon, I was like ‘I feel like a lot of these guys could make really good Witchers,'” Cavill told Horowitz before seemingly shutting the door on the rumors. “I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, I really do. I don’t think there’s a place for me in there though.”

Here’s where things get really interesting though. There have been rumors that Cavill was courted by Marvel earlier in the year. While a role was never specified, there was talk that he could be in Season 2 of Loki. Here’s the answer he gave Horowitz when asked if he’s going to be in the reality-bending series.

“As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki,” Cavill said followed by an intriguing pause.