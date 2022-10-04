On Monday, Jezebel revealed that Dr. Mehmet Oz conducted research that led to the deaths of over 300 dogs, as well as other animals. It was a disastrous scandal for one of Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates. Then another effectively told him, “Hold my beer.” The Daily Beast reported that Herschel Walker — who’s been running a hardline anti-abortion campaign, vowing to deny it in all cases — had [drum roll] once paid for an abortion. But that’s when things got interesting.

Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it. I’m done. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

After the report came out, his son Christian — one of two, plus a daughter, though he’d only made their existences public this year — turned on him in a series of furious tweets.

“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one,” Christian tweeted. “He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.” He then threw down, writing, “I’m done.”

But he wasn’t done, at least with tweeting. “I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” he wrote, referring to Herschel’s ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman. “You’re not a ‘family man’ when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.” (Grossman has claimed that, during their marriage, Walker pointed a gun at her head and threatened to blow her brains out.)

“I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability,” Christian continued. “But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.”

I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some “moral, Christian, upright man.” You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Christian Walker turning on his father is a big deal. Earlier this year, Christian had presented himself as both a Gen Z MAGA head and a staunch cheerleader for his father’s political campaign. He was even selling “Herschel ‘22” merch on his official website. He also runs a podcast called “Uncancellable,” which features episodes with titles like “UNCANCELLABLE DATING: STOP BEING A WH*RE” and “PRIDE IS A SIN (Exploring the Rainbow Cult).” His pinned tweet, at least of this writing, derides “woke indoctrination.”