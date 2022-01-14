Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin, is best known for pretending to be Spanish and having a tendency for being tone deaf. Her latest online antics are a clear example of the latter. As Mediaite reports, Baldwin posted a series of wildly disparate photos to her Wednesday Instagram story, two of them featuring her husband staring at the camera blankly and holding up two very strange pictures, which the Oscar nominee apparently drew.

As Sarah Rumpf writes for Mediaite:

In the middle of Baldwin’s Story, there were two photos of Alec. In both of them, he is standing against a wood-paneled wall, staring glumly at the camera as he holds up a drawing. In the first drawing, a frowning man says “Hello!” and a woman in a bikini replies “May I help you?” In the second, the man is lying down, saying “Oh, God. Please help me. I’m dying,” as the woman replies, “Do I know you?” Hilaria posted these two photos with the captions “ALEC AND HIS DRAWINGS OF HIM AND ME” on the first and “NOT DRAMATIC AT ALL…” on the second, along with a small video figure of herself sarcastically clapping.

Ummm… what?

Journalist Emily Miller saw the photos and wondered “Is Alec Baldwin taunting the sheriff investigating him?”

Is Alec Baldwin taunting the sheriff investigating him ? Look what he’s holding… pic.twitter.com/ZUkjAPPzxD — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) January 13, 2022

While the meaning behind them will likely not be revealed, the timing behind the cryptic (and rather childlike) drawings is odd. Earlier today, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s office—which is still investigating the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a gun Baldwin was holding on the set of the Western Rust accidentally fired—said that the actor has yet to comply with their search warrant for his cell phone, while Baldwin has been telling a very different story.