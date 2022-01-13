Alec Baldwin, who just last week said he was cooperating with authorities, has yet to actually cooperate with authorities regarding the shooting the occurred on the set of his movie Rust, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a warrant for Baldwin’s phone was approved nearly a month ago on Dec. 16th, nearly two months after the shooting incident that tragically killed Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has yet to hand over his phone for investigation, despite the Baldwin’s lawyer becoming aware of the warrant on Dec. 20th.

Less than a week ago on Jan. 8th, Baldwin took to Instagram to ensure his 2.4 million followers that he was, in fact, cooperating with the investigation: “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bullsh*t, that’s a lie.” As of Thursday, January 13th, authorities confirmed that Baldwin has yet to hand over his phone.

Despite not helping the police with the investigation, Baldwin has been giving interviews that suggest he didn’t pull the trigger, and isn’t to blame for the incident. The shooting has brought awareness to movie safety protocols on Hollywood productions. Just yesterday, the on-set armorer filed a lawsuit against the ammunition company that provided bullets for the production.