Late last December, people learned a shocking thing about Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria: She’s not Spanish. In fact, she was born in…Boston. It was the beginning of what is admittedly a not great 12 months for her and her family — or for many families, for that matter. Their troubles peaked in October, when Alec unwittingly fired a prop gun that was believed to be unloaded on a movie set, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. And in a post on Instagram, she reflected on her troubles, albeit without mentioning the others in her orbit who have it even worse.

Next to a photo of two of her six kids goofing around in a supermarket, Hilaria reflected on her “challenging year” and thanked her nearly million followers for their support.

“Sometimes I didn’t think I was gonna make it through,” Hilaria wrote. “I want you to know how much you have helped me through some pretty dark struggles. Knowing you were there—such comfort. Yes, my children and my husband, my family and close friends have been invaluable…but YOU, I don’t get to express this face to face, due to the nature of social media and how far we all are.”

She ended by saying, “So, I love you so … with my whole, grateful soul. Happy gratitude day.”

Hilaria also posted a dozen stories on Instagram, though none of them got into specifics — not even about Hutchins, whose body was interred the day she posted all this on social media. To some, it seemed tone deaf.

#hilariabaldwin posted 12 stories today, the day of Halyna Hutchins’ interment. Not one story mentioned Halyna, her funeral, her grieving family & friends, or her little boy. Of the 12, this image was a gut punch. Andros and Halyna needed & deserved a life together too, Hillary. pic.twitter.com/CmLqt1lAla — Chavela Lorca (@ChavelaLorca) November 21, 2021

While an investigation into the accidental shooting on the set of Rust is still ongoing, it’s believed that Alec will not face any criminal charges. Two crew members have already filed civil lawsuits, both naming him, among others, which have led to him lawyering up.

(Via Page Six)