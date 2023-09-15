Despite Kevin McCarthy giving the more overzealous House Republicans exactly what they want by launching an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, the Speaker and Matt Gaetz have been butting heads in the press all week. The situation has apparently gotten so bad that fellow House GOP members are throwing out mob metaphors left and right.

At issue is the looming threat of a government shutdown, which McCarthy is trying to avoid. However, he reportedly faces a “right wing revolt” that could see him ousted as Speaker of the House even after caving on impeaching Biden. According to one anonymous GOP lawmaker, the dynamics are similar to The Godfather movies.

“The whole family kills each other,” the senior GOP member told Semafor. “I think we’re close to that right now. We are in maybe The Godfather II stage.”

But if that mob reference was too dated for you, another GOP member cited The Sopranos to describe Gaetz threatening to oust McCarthy, who’s already dared the Florida congressman to try it.

“He’s like Tony Soprano,” Rep. Tim Burchett told Axios‘ Andrew Solender about McCarthy. “Everybody thinks they’re going to kill him and he comes out alive.”

McCarthy has also publicly voiced his frustration with Gaetz and his “small group of members” who refuse to prevent a shutdown or work towards any sort of solution.

“I’m not quite sure what they want,” an exasperated McCarthy told Punchbowl News.

(Via Semafor)