Morning Joe wasted no time tearing into Kevin McCarthy‘s specious reasons for launching an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. House Republicans have been champing at the bit to target the president, and with McCarthy’s speaker position susceptible to being revoked with just one vote, it was only a matter of time until he caved to those demands.

Hammering an old drum, McCarthy cited the “appearance of corruption” around Biden and the business dealings of his son Hunter Biden. However, despite numerous attempts, House Republicans have failed to produce any evidence supporting that claim. Meanwhile, Joe Scarborough knows exactly where McCarthy can look if he wants to find real corruption: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

“Jared got billions of dollars directly related to the work he did for his father-in-law in an official capacity from the Saudis and from others, and Ivanka, while Donald was meeting with President Xi, got all of these trademark waivers in China so she could sell her goods. They were fast-tracked in China after Trump was elected, and by the way, you know, we don’t talk about it much on this show.” “This happens in politics, not as obviously as it did with Donald Trump and his family, and certainly not when you’re talking about the billions of dollars,” Scarborough added.

After highlighting how Jared and Ivanka benefitted from Trump’s presidency without Republicans batting an eye, Scarborough tore into McCarthy for claiming the impeachment inquiry into Biden is necessary because “the administration may have helped their own family.”

“Does he think everybody is as stupid as hell?” Scarborough said. “We’re talking about billions of dollars going into the Trump family based on business dealings while Donald Trump was president that they cashed in on right after the presidency?”

