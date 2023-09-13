Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are squabbling over who wanted to impeach President Joe Biden first, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is sitting back and enjoying the show.

On Tuesday, @Acyn shared a clip of the “exhausting” representative from Florida threatening to oust Kevin McCarthy from his position as Speaker of the House. “Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role. The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate total compliance or remove you,” the MAGA lawmaker, who no one seems to like, said.

Even if the House voted to impeach Biden — which itself is unlikely, given the slim Republican majority and the fact that a number of Republicans are against it — the Senate is unlikely to convict. A number of Republican senators told The Hill that without evidence, articles of impeachment would likely be dismissed before reaching the trial stage.

Ocasio-Cortez quote-tweeted the clip and wrote, “So let me get this straight: Republicans are threatening to remove their own Speaker, impeach the President, and shut down the government on September 30th – disrupting everyday people’s paychecks and general public operations. For what? I don’t think even they know. Chaos vibes.” It’s a different kind of chaos than Lauren Boebert reportedly getting kicked out of the Beetlejuice musical for vaping and causing a disturbance, but chaos nonetheless.

So let me get this straight: Republicans are threatening to remove their own Speaker, impeach the President, and shut down the government on September 30th – disrupting everyday people’s paychecks and general public operations. For what? I don’t think even they know. Chaos vibes https://t.co/qJyR3e4JWk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 12, 2023

(Via Raw Story)