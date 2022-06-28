Following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional protection for abortion and allows states to set their own laws regulating the procedure, Howard Stern is considering running for president. Yes, that Howard Stern, the one-time Fartman who called it his “civic duty” to join the 2024 race.

Stern shared an update on his potential candidacy during Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show. “I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now,” he said. “I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it.” The problem with most presidents, Stern believes, is “they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again.” That has a ring to it: Make America Fair Again.

He also (again) commented directly on Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Stern slammed Justice Clarence Thomas, who joined the 6-3 majority decision, describing him as “sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant, [and] waiting for other kooks to join the Supreme Court.” “I’ll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible,” Stern said, as he mentioned “everyday women who go to the doctor and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects.”

Stern, who said we’re “stuck” with Joe Biden, continued, “The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I’m not f*cking around, I’m really thinking about it — because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices.” When co-host Robin Quivers asked whether that’s possible, he replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m doing exactly.” Hey, it worked for the last guy.

Anyway, get ready for DeSantis or Trump v. Stern v. The Rock in 2024. Fun!

(Via The Hill)