You gotta appreciate Ice-T for keeping it extra-real lately on several subjects, including Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars, along with some wisdom on Russia-Ukraine and a groaner on gas prices, but no one was prepared for Ice’s latest update. Before we get there, I want to briefly revisit how, in 2021, I badgered the SVU star with a random fitness-during-the-pandemic question, and he was gracious enough to oblige with an answer:

“I stay in shape. I have a little mini-gym in my house, so I do my dips and my calisthenics, so I’ve always pretty much been in shape. You can get out of shape very easily as you get older, so I gotta stay on top of it. Since I’m on television all the time, I don’t wanna look at myself and say, ‘Look at yo’ fat ass!’ I’m forced to be vain in that respect.”

Well, Ice-T definitely wasn’t saying, ‘Look at yo’ fat ass!’ to what he saw in the mirror over the weekend. “I just walked by my mirror,” the Body Count frontman tweeted. “[A]nd said ‘Hold up, not bad for 64…’ if I say so myself! Lol”

I just walked by my mirror and said ‘Hold up, not bad for 64…’ if I say so myself! Lol pic.twitter.com/OVPdMG445v — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 2, 2022

Well then. In response, SVU producer and director Norberto Barba offered this up: “I’m 58. I have a black sheet covering my mirror.”

I’m 58. I have a black sheet covering my mirror. — Norberto Barba (@Orsonb63) April 2, 2022

And from there, a mixture of envy and appreciation rolled forth.

I’m just embarrassed….more abs work pic.twitter.com/OGjb7Iq3Lb — Gerald Shields (@ImGeraldMan) April 2, 2022

What’s your secret? — Alex Watt (@AlexanderWatt) April 2, 2022

People believe that when you get older you get fat

Nah you just stopped being active.

Prove em wrong OOG 💪🏾 — Conway the Butcher's Gunn (@McCorycanon) April 2, 2022

you’re as young as you feel, ice :) — beth (@bethbourdon) April 3, 2022

Okay. I c you bruh. Age is just a number. Go crazy!!!! On ICE!!! pic.twitter.com/wN8PITui3S — jaMetriss79 (@jaMetriss79) April 2, 2022

Yeah you definitely got me beat on that. Instead of Ice T I look like Ice Cream! 🤣 — Christopher Maddy (@Christo59778977) April 2, 2022

When I heard your age I was like "shut the door" this man doesn't look that age…but taking care of yourself and living a healthy life pays off in the form of the elements that deter aging. — Hope Parido (@HParido) April 2, 2022

Ice t having almost 3 times my age and being in better shape that I

You are rocking those 64 man pic.twitter.com/iqZhlKMT01 — Mario Landin (@MarioLandin19) April 2, 2022

Take that, Elliot Stabler.