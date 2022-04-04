Ice-T
Ice-T Couldn’t Resist A Shirtless Thirst Trap Photo, And Let’s Just Say That People Are Feeling It

You gotta appreciate Ice-T for keeping it extra-real lately on several subjects, including Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars, along with some wisdom on Russia-Ukraine and a groaner on gas prices, but no one was prepared for Ice’s latest update. Before we get there, I want to briefly revisit how, in 2021, I badgered the SVU star with a random fitness-during-the-pandemic question, and he was gracious enough to oblige with an answer:

“I stay in shape. I have a little mini-gym in my house, so I do my dips and my calisthenics, so I’ve always pretty much been in shape. You can get out of shape very easily as you get older, so I gotta stay on top of it. Since I’m on television all the time, I don’t wanna look at myself and say, ‘Look at yo’ fat ass!’ I’m forced to be vain in that respect.”

Well, Ice-T definitely wasn’t saying, ‘Look at yo’ fat ass!’ to what he saw in the mirror over the weekend. “I just walked by my mirror,” the Body Count frontman tweeted. “[A]nd said ‘Hold up, not bad for 64…’ if I say so myself! Lol”

Well then. In response, SVU producer and director Norberto Barba offered this up: “I’m 58. I have a black sheet covering my mirror.”

And from there, a mixture of envy and appreciation rolled forth.

Take that, Elliot Stabler.

