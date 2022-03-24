Ice-T had people rolling on the floor after the rapper/actor dropped a humorous tweet lamenting gas prices. In the anecdote, which initially starts out with a somber admission that Ice-T was “robbed at a gas station last night,” the Law and Order star proceeds to break down the aftermath of the “robbery.” Of course, the first red flag that something was amiss is Ice-T said his hands were “trembling,” which seems out of character for the badass rapper, and that’s because it never happened. The whole thing was a setup for his gas price punchline.

“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night,” Ice-T tweeted. “After my hands stopped trembling.. I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down….. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it.. I said yes.. it was pump number 9…”

I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down….. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 24, 2022

Within hours, Ice-T’s tweet went viral as it racked up almost 100,000 likes at the time of this writing and instantly made the rapper trend on Twitter as the reactions started pouring in. People were either dying with laughter at the joke or feeling Ice-T’s pain at the cost of gas.

You can see some of the reactions below:

I was wondering how this tweet was going to end, thinking “who’s dumb enough to rob Ice T”, then boom 😂 — Matt-A-Tat-Tat (@diablo_blanco74) March 24, 2022

Sir, can you identify the perp from these mug shots? pic.twitter.com/UzXRheU8n9 — Henry T. Dunbar (@HenryTDunbar) March 24, 2022

I knew it was a joke once you said, "I managed to call the cops" 🐸 — Big Frog 619 (@BigFrog619) March 24, 2022

Damn! The exact same thing happened to me lol — Skint Gang (@LethalBizzle) March 24, 2022

Had me until the trembling hands. — Baz Hiralal (@_BizBaz) March 24, 2022

Had me going there for a minute Mr. ICE T. I thought who the hell is brave enough to do that. But then I kept reading and had a good laugh. pic.twitter.com/kVNEYbxZDR — Jennifer Rodriguez (@JenRod2006) March 24, 2022

I heard this detective was assigned to your case pic.twitter.com/lzOzPD83ub — The Med City Honker🇺🇦💉💉💉 (@txmueller) March 24, 2022

We finally have proof you are a dad. This joke sealed it. — Mr Hootington (@MrHootington) March 24, 2022

Of course, the gas prices are market forces reacting to the Russia invasion of Ukraine, but if you think Ice-T is pushing for a quick end to that problem, think again. The rapper/actor is fully aware of the gravity of the situation and is all for avoiding a global conflict.

“Here’s the Situation: As soon as the US fires ONE bullet at a Russian solider. From the Ground or Air…. WE are at War with Russia,” Ice-T tweeted at the beginning of March. “Not good.”

Here’s the Situation: As soon as the US fires ONE bullet at a Russian solider. From the Ground or Air…. WE are at War with Russia. Not good. pic.twitter.com/PgEA8LBUtg — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 2, 2022

(Via Ice-T on Twitter)